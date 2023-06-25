The Seattle police arson and bomb squad is investigating a fire at a White Center construction site two blocks away from where another suspected arson burned down the neighborhood’s first LGBTQ+ bar in 2021.

Crews were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning to the fire at a townhome under construction. The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported, but it caused $70,000 worth of damage to the property, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Investigators said they believed the fire was intentional, according to the department’s Twitter feed.

Two years ago, a suspected arson burned down LGBTQ+ business the Lumber Yard Bar and caused damage to other businesses on the block, including another bar, a tattoo parlor, a boxing gym and a Mexican grocery store. The owners of the Lumber Yard found a new location and reopened the bar last November.

Heather Garcia, a bartender at the nearby Can Bar, said she wasn’t around when the fire broke out, but other bartenders in the neighborhood reported seeing smoke in the early morning hours via Facebook Messenger.

“It’s scary,” Garcia said. “It’s very worrying.”