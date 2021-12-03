Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon near Garfield High School at around 4:30 p.m., one hour after school let out for the day.

Witnesses described seeing teenagers running from the scene and also said a male suspect fled down East Jefferson Street, according to Seattle police.

No one was injured in the shooting, but officers found bullet damage to a nearby home and two vehicles, police said.

Also found was a batch of shell casings near a door on the school campus, and another set nearby, likely indicating two people had exchanged gunfire, according to a post on the Seattle Police Department’s blotter. The evidence indicates the gunmen fired about three dozen shots during the incident, police said.

Police said they would not release more information nor comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Tim Robinson, a spokesperson for Seattle Public Schools, said no students were believed to have been involved in the shooting and it was not immediately clear if any students witnessed it.

School Principal Tarance Hart sent out a letter to parents on Thursday outlining the shooting.

Because there were some students and staff at Garfield High when the shooting occurred, the school entered a “shelter-in-place protocol,” Hart said. The protocol lasted about 20 minutes and was lifted at the direction of police.

Hart said the school will be sharing video surveillance footage with police, and that on Friday, additional personnel from the district’s Safety & Security Department would be on campus.