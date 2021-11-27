Police continue to investigate a shooting at Tacoma Mall that left one person seriously wounded and sent hundreds of Black Friday shoppers fleeing for exits or hiding in stores.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been reported.

The shooting began just after 7 p.m. Friday near the mall’s food court. Officer Gary Wurges, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, said two off-duty officers working at the mall quickly called in that shots had been fired.

One person, a male, was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was in stable condition.

As shoppers fled the gunfire, officers tried to find the shooter. More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol responded.

KOMO-TV reported that officers working in the mall saw a small group get into a dispute that escalated with gunfire.

As the mall went into lockdown, shoppers left inside sheltered in place or hid inside stores. Tacoma Mall has more than 100 stores.

Advertising

“We were about to get up and I hear about six shots or something,” Daisey Dockter, who was finishing a meal with her aunt and uncle when gunfire broke out, told KOMO. “We all just start running toward the door. It’s a huge mob of people. Everyone’s kind of pushing.”

Fredrick Hoskins was shopping with his daughter when he heard gunfire.

“There was a boom, boom, boom … boom, boom, boom. Maybe like six shots,” Hoskins, who previously served in the military, told The News Tribune.