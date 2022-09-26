Jurors hearing evidence in a King County inquest into the death of a man killed by Federal Way police heard a family statement Monday describing him as a “loving soul” with a contagious laugh and fierce dedication to family and friends.

The statement was read to the jury at the outset of a weeklong coroner’s inquest into Robert Lightfeather‘s 2017 shooting death by two officers — Austin Rogers and Tyler Turpin — in the parking lot of a Pink Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South.

According to officers and the testimony of the first witness, 911 caller Sharon Mendiola, Lightfeather had been brandishing a handgun at two other men in the car wash parking lot.

Inquest Administrator Robert McBeth told the jury in a neutral statement of facts that Lightfeather was shot several times when he turned toward the officers with a gun in his hand.

Lightfeather’s family was not present in the conference room at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Family and Juvenile Justice Center in Seattle, where the inquest convened a month after proceedings were postponed because one of the officers tested positive for COVID-19.

The family’s attorney, Terri Rogers Kemp, said they did not want to be further traumatized. Lightfeather’s family had professed anxiety over the postponement but did not oppose the delay.

Before the seven-man, one-woman jury convened, McBeth denied a request by attorney Thomas Miller seeking immunity for the testimony of Turpin, who is no longer employed by Federal Way and therefore cannot be compelled to testify by his employer. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Turpin will invoke his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination if called to testify.

McBeth read the family statement — accompanied with a large projection of a photograph of a smiling Robert Lightfeather — over objections to the material by the involved officers and the city.

The statement said Lightfeather was the oldest of five children who had strived to overcome a childhood of trauma in Minnesota and was known for his dedication to his family and friends, especially his daughters, who are now 10 and 15.

“They were the light of his life,” the statement said.

In justifying his reason for reading the statement to the jury, McBeth said its value in humanizing Lightfeather for the jury far outweighed any prejudice it might pose to the officers who shot him.

“The statement is directly from Mr. Lightfeather’s family and is describing the qualities that they valued about him and will be clearly identified as such,” McBeth wrote in an order issued Thursday. “It is unlikely that any juror will be surprised that his family saw good in Mr. Lightfeather and the risk of any conceivable prejudice is outweighed by the value that should be placed on demonstrating the respect that should be shown to all human life.”

According to news reports and inquest pleadings, Lightfeather, 33, was intoxicated and armed with a handgun when the officers confronted him in the car wash parking lot the evening of Oct. 30, 2017. According to witnesses, Lightfeather had been drinking with two other men and allegedly had threatened them with a small automatic pistol.

The officers said they shot Lightfeather after he pointed the gun at them and refused to drop the weapon.