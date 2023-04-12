Seattle police recovered a body in Renton Tuesday afternoon while investigating the disappearance of Leticia “Leti” Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen March 31 at a Mariners game.

Homicide detectives found the body in Renton while following multiple leads in the case, an SPD spokesperson said.

“ SPD Homicide Detectives followed leads obtained during the investigation which resulted in the recovery of a deceased subject in the Renton area Tuesday afternoon. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.

— Seattle Police Department

The area is about one mile from where police found Martinez-Cosman’s 24-year-old son, who police say was abducted by the man who accompanied Martinez-Cosman to the game.

Police said the King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identity of the body and the cause and manner of death.

Advertising

New details about the ongoing investigation into Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance are included in charging papers filed Monday against a man who accompanied her to the game and is accused of later abducting her adult son, torching her SUV and stealing diamonds from Costco.

Brett Michael Gitchel, 46, has not been charged in the disappearance and presumed death of Martinez-Cosman, 58, but he faces a slew of other felonies for crimes allegedly committed in the days after the March 31 ballgame at T-Mobile Park. He was arrested last week and remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

Gitchel, who has a last known address in Orting, Pierce County, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping — accused of abducting and trying to strangle Martinez-Cosman’s 24-year-old son early April 2, according to charging papers. He was also charged with second-degree arson, first-degree theft and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Additional charges may be added if Seattle police refer additional information to prosecutors, as part of their investigation, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara-Jean Green contributed to this report.