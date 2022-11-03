A 26-year-old motorist was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to a large amount of drugs being seized, according to the Centralia Police Department.

At 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, a Centralia police officer conducted a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 5 near mile marker 80.

With assistance from detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the investigation led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal drugs inside the vehicle: approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 19.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine powder and about 340,000 fentanyl pills.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail for possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver.