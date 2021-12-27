Two SWAT officers fatally shot an armed suspect who had held three people hostage for several hours Monday in Algona, according to police.

Algona police responded around 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Algona Boulevard South following reports of a domestic violence situation involving three people being held hostage, police said in a news release. The suspect was reportedly armed and in apparent violation of a no-contact court order, police said.

Officers tried to contact a female hostage and were then fired upon by the suspect as they attempted to rescue the woman and the two others being held hostage, according to police. The officers retreated and called for back-up.

Officers from Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific and Tukwila helped set up a perimeter, police said. A behavioral unit and hostage negotiation team were brought in to negotiate with the suspect, police said.

After several hours, police said they believed the hostages remained in potential danger. The Valley SWAT team was able to rescue the three hostages, according to police.

Shortly after, officers encountered the suspect and two SWAT officers, from the Kent and Des Moines police departments, shot and killed the suspect, police said. No other people were injured.

No other information, including the gender of the suspect and the relationship with the hostages, was immediately available. It was also not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

The shooting will be investigated by the Independent Force Investigation Team.