A Tacoma police detective was shot Wednesday afternoon while confronting a man suspected of stealing a vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 2:46 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Hosmer Street, which is lined with businesses and homes. The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

A Tacoma police spokesperson said the detective was taken to a hospital and is stable. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Police have not arrested anyone and are still looking for the man who allegedly shot the detective, who has not been publicly identified. Investigators are asking people to stay out of the area because the suspect is at large.

This developing story will be updated.