A Tacoma police detective was shot Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The detective was shot on the job at 2:46 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Hosmer Street, a road with businesses and homes, according to the Tacoma Police Department. The detective is stable, police said, and the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Police have not arrested anyone. They said the shooting occurred while the detective was “on a contact” but didn’t release additional details.

Tacoma police didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking information.

This developing story will be updated.