Seattle police confiscated a gun Thursday from a student who brought it to Ingraham High School, almost six months after a student was shot and killed in the school hallways.

A video was posted on social media of a student who attends Nathan Hale High School holding a gun in the parking lot of Ingraham, according to an email Seattle Public Schools sent to families of both schools. The student attends morning classes at Ingraham.

Police officers arrived at Nathan Hale Thursday and spoke with the student involved, the email said. The gun was recovered and the student is being disciplined.

“Your student(s) may be experiencing feelings of fear, anxiety, and anger about this incident,” an email to Ingraham families said. “Support will be available to any student or staff member who needs it.”

On Nov. 8, Ebenezer Haile was shot five times by another student at Ingraham after a fight in the bathroom involving multiple students. The death of the 17-year-old senior caused uproar in the community, and students and families have rallied, protested, and called on state and city leaders to tighten gun laws.

To report a threat to Seattle Public Schools, call the SPS Safe Schools Hotline at 206-252-0510. This phone number is managed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.