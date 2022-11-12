A pursuit by Issaquah police that began with a welfare check and an attempt to bring someone to a hospital resulted in a car crash that closed three lanes of I-405 in Kirkland for about 45 minutes Saturday.

The crash followed a PIT maneuver executed by Issaquah police — a tactic that can force a fleeing car to turn sideways or spin and stop.

The Washington State Patrol, Snoqualmie, Bellevue and Kirkland police departments and the state Department of Transportation assisted Issaquah. The lanes were closed from 9:35 to 10:20 a.m.

According to Issaquah police Chief Paula Schwan, Issaquah officers responded to a 911 call for a welfare check Saturday morning at the intersection of Highlands Drive Northeast and Northeast Discovery Drive.

While providing transport to Swedish Issaquah Campus, according to Schwan, an officer was assaulted. The assailant tried to disarm an officer, and fled in their car, according to Schwan. A total of five Issaquah officers were involved in the pursuit.

Police on Saturday afternoon had not released details such as the address of the welfare check, the nature of the assault on the officer or how police decided to give chase on the highway.

Police chased the suspect until the PIT maneuver led to the car crash. Three northbound lanes were closed. The suspect, who had injuries that were treated at the scene, was arrested.