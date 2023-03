Seattle police arrested a 26-year-old woman Friday in connection to a fatal shooting of a woman in South Seattle.

The shooting occurred Saturday just after 2:10 a.m. in the 4200 Block of South Othello Street, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter item. The Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid, but the woman died at the scene.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail on Friday afternoon, police said.

No other details were immediately available.