Seattle police detectives have booked a 42-year-old man into the King County Jail on suspicion of killing two people found with fatal injuries Sunday in Georgetown.

The 55-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were found dead Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported two people were down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

Police said the suspect had some type of relationship with the man and woman, and they do not believe the killings were random. Police also said it was not immediately apparent what type of injuries the man and woman suffered.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, and they ask anyone with relevant information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.