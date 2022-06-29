A 31-year-old Bellevue man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime and assault Tuesday after a church and its school were vandalized with graffiti that were “anti-Catholic,” according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The man is alleged to have assaulted an employee, smashed two doors and spray-painted St. Louise Catholic Church walls and artifacts, police said.

No other details were immediately provided by Bellevue Police.

In a letter to St. Louise parishioners posted online, Father Gary Zender said a man entered the church campus around 10 a.m. and spray-painted “hateful and vulgar messages” on the school windows, exterior walls and sidewalks.

The individual also broke two glass doors and spray-painted the St. Mary of Knots statue in the entryway of the school, but did not enter any of the buildings, the letter said.

A parish staff member confronted him and was attacked but not physically injured, according to the letter. Facility staff were able to clean “most of the damage,” and police were on site quickly and able to apprehend the perpetrator, the letter stated.

“Thank you for your prayers for our parish and school community as we heal from this experience. Also, please pray for the troubled, angry, young man who decided to harm our parish and school and for healing in our society,” Zender said in the letter.