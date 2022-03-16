Tacoma police say officers shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall Wednesday afternoon.

The officers confronted an armed man at the west entrance to the mall parking lot just before 3:30 p.m., police said in a tweet. Shots were fired and the man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The shooting occurred near the mall’s west entrance, off South Pine Street at South 45th Street. No officers were injured.

No other details were immediately released. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigative Team is investigating.