Seattle police say officers are investigating a “suspicious item” in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Graham Street, affecting traffic and transit in the area.

All north and southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South are closed from South Juneau Street to South Eddy Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. All east and westbound lanes on South Graham Street are closed from 32nd Avenue South to 39th Avenue South.

Officers are investigating a suspicious item in the area, which is impacting transit and traffic. https://t.co/VYWpQAJ8fl — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 30, 2022

Northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Way South is also closed at South Othello Street and southbound is closed at South Orcas Street, SDOT said.

Officials advise travelers use alternate routes.

Light rail trains are not operating between the Columbia City and Othello stations, according to Sound Transit.

Sound Transit says riders can board northbound Link Shuttle buses on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at South Myrtle Street, adjacent to the Othello Station and transfer to light rail at the Columbia City Station.

Southbound riders can board Link Shuttle buses on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at South Alaska Street, adjacent to the Columbia City Station and transfer to the light rail at the Othello Station.

Trains are operating normally, but with possible delays, between the Northgate and Columbia City stations and between the Othello and Angle Lake stations, Sound Transit said.