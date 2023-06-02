Less than three weeks before he was expected to stand trial on murder and assault charges for his role in a deadly 2020 gunfight in downtown Seattle, William Tolliver pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges that likely won’t result in prison time given he’s already spent more than three years in jail.

Tolliver — whose last name is also spelled with one “l” instead of two in court records — and Marquise Tolbert, both 27, were each charged with first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault for exchanging gunfire with a third man, Jamal Jackson, during the busy evening commute outside the McDonald’s at Third Avenue and Pine Street on Jan. 22, 2020.

Tolliver, Tolbert and Jackson were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tolliver pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. While a person is guilty of first-degree manslaughter if they recklessly cause the death of another person, second-degree manslaughter means the death was caused as result of criminal negligence.

Preliminary calculations indicate Tolliver faces a standard sentence of a little over three years to 4½ years, but because second-degree manslaughter is not considered a serious violent offense, he is entitled to one-third off his sentence — which means that with credit for the time he’s already served, he’s unlikely to be sent to prison.

Tanya Jackson, 50, was fatally shot in the crossfire, and six other people — including a 9-year-old boy — were injured. Tolliver and Tolbert fled to Las Vegas, where they were arrested nine days later.

Advertising

A jury found Tolbert not guilty in September, after his defense attorneys argued he acted in self-defense and that Jamal Jackson, now 25, was the primary aggressor. Jamal Jackson is not related to victim Tanya Jackson.

Like Jamal Jackson, Tolbert pleaded guilty to the firearm charge and both were released from jail after completing their sentences.

That left Tolliver, who also planned to assert he acted in self-defense, as the sole defendant still awaiting trial.

King County Superior Court Judge Karen Donohue granted Tolliver pretrial release in February, clearing him to live with his grandmother provided he complied with a host of conditions — including electronic home detention and that he post an unsecured bond, which is essentially a written promise to return to court.

In the aftermath of Donohue’s decision to grant pretrial release, defense attorneys Cathy Gormley and Juanita Holmes filed a motion to dismiss the murder and assault charges against Tolliver based on comments Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, made to members of the news media about Tolliver’s release, which spawned death threats and social media vitriol.

The defense argued McNerthney’s comments invited racial stereotypes of Black men as violent and dangerous and therefore less entitled to the presumption of innocence, according to court records. Prosecutors, however, argued that an objective observer could not view McNerthney’s comments, which did not mention Tolliver’s race, as an intentional appeal to racial bias, court records show.

Advertising

As the motion to dismiss was being considered, Tolliver was arrested May 12 by Kirkland police, booked back into the King County Jail and subsequently charged with felony harassment, accused of threatening to kill his grandmother’s boyfriend, court records show. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge but, as a result of his arrest, his release on electronic home detention was revoked. Holmes, who is representing Tolliver in the felony harassment case, said in a Friday email she expects her client to be exonerated.

A week later, Donohue found that McNerthney is subject to the same rules of professional conduct as prosecutors that require they refrain from commenting on the character, credibility, reputation or criminal record of a defendant but didn’t make a finding as to the racial ramifications, according to a recording of the May 19 hearing. Donohue said McNerthney “was extremely careless” and “went too far” in his statements to the media and, as a result, she found that the state engaged in prosecutorial misconduct.

Donohue ultimately denied the defense motion to dismiss — but left the door open for the defense to raise the issue again if publicity surrounding the case impacted jury selection.

“People’s memories are short, people don’t always pay attention to current events or the media,” Donohue said during the May 19 hearing. “… I don’t know if it’s going to be possible to find a fair jury.”

With Tolliver’s guilty plea, the issue of seating a fair jury is now moot. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.