Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 33-year-old woman near Lake Tapps Thursday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies responded to a cul-de-sac in the 19100 block of 60th Street East at 1:13 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a woman was accidentally shot, said Sgt. Darren Moss.

Upon their arrival, a woman was found lying on the street, he said. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives and forensic investigators have been called out to the scene to investigate, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Moss said detectives are questioning a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who were outside with the woman at the time of the shooting.

“It’s being called a suspicious death at this time,” he said. No other information was immediately available.