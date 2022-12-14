A jury on Wednesday acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on misdemeanor false-reporting charges related to his confrontation last year with a Black newspaper carrier.

Troyer, who is white, had been charged in October 2021 by the state attorney general’s office with one count of false reporting and one count making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

A six-member jury deliberated for about seven hours before returning the verdict in Pierce County District Court.

Prosecutors accused Troyer of lying when he placed a call to an emergency dispatcher shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, stating four times that newspaper delivery driver Sedrick Altheimer was threatening to kill him.

The call triggered a massive countywide police response, with more than 40 officers speeding toward the scene. Most were called off after Tacoma police arrived.

Yet Troyer told Tacoma police he was not threatened by Altheimer, according to an incident report and testimony by Officer Chad Lawless, who said he specifically asked Troyer twice about threats.

Troyer disputed Lawless’ account, testifying that he’d never retracted his threat claims but merely stated he “wasn’t worried” about Altheimer once officers explained he was a newspaper carrier.

Throughout the trial, Troyer and his defense team had waged both a legal and public-relations battle, arguing he was the victim of the media, anti-police bias and a political prosecution by Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office.

Troyer’s request for Pierce County to pay his legal costs in the prosecution was rejected by the County Council.

The incident in question began when Troyer, driving his unmarked personal SUV, started following Altheimer, saying he’d seen him driving suspiciously near his home.

Altheimer testified he approached Troyer’s SUV between deliveries and asked if he was following him because he was Black and if he was a cop. He said Troyer never identified himself but accused Altheimer of being a “porch pirate.”

After driving off, Altheimer said Troyer followed him again. The two wound up in a standoff, facing one another in their vehicles on a quiet Tacoma street. That’s when Troyer called in the emergency response, leading to Altheimer getting detained and frisked for weapons.

Altheimer denied ever threatening Troyer, but Troyer maintained that the newspaper carrier had been angry and yelled he would “take me out.”

Troyer, a nearly four-decade law enforcement veteran, was elected Pierce County Sheriff in 2020.

Both charges against Troyer are gross misdemeanors carrying a standard sentencing range of up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine on each count.

In addition to the criminal case, Troyer has faced blowback and criticism, including calls for his resignation, over his conduct in the Altheimer incident.

An investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, commissioned last year by the Pierce County Council, found Troyer had violated policies on bias-free policing and other professional standards. Moran’s report, released in October 2021, noted that Troyer had given shifting statements about the encounter to media, his neighbors, and police.

That same month, Troyer was added to Pierce County’s “Brady list” of law enforcement witnesses with credibility problems.

Meanwhile, Altheimer has filed a civil lawsuit against Pierce County and Troyer, seeking at least $5 million in damages. That case had been on hold pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.