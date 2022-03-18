Sergeant Rich Scaniffe, injured in Tuesday’s fatal SWAT operation near Spanaway, was released from the hospital on Friday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Scaniffe, 45, and Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, were shot and wounded when members of the Pierce County SWAT team went in to arrest an assault suspect on Tuesday in a mobile home park near Spanaway. The 40-year-old assault suspect was killed when gunfire erupted during the SWAT operation.

The injured deputies were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where Calata died Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Department

On Friday, the department released footage of Scaniffe being escorted by fellow SWAT members as he was released from the hospital.

“Thanks to the amazing work by the medical staff, doctors, and nurses, he is going home after just three days,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “Now he begins the difficult journey of recovery.”

Scaniffe is a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and is assigned to the Mountain Detachment. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 14 years and has been the team’s commander for the past year. He is married with a young daughter.

Calata had been with the Sheriff’s Department for 6 1/2 years and was assigned to patrol with the Edgewood Police Department. The Army veteran, who served in the National Guard for the past seven years, leaves behind a wife and a young son.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.