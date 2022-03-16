One of two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies who were shot and wounded Tuesday during a shootout with a suspect has died, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. Calata had been with the Sheriff’s Department for 6 1/2 years and was assigned to patrol with the Edgewood Police Department. He is an Army veteran and has served in the National Guard for the past seven years.

He leaves behind a wife and a young son.

Calata and Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, were wounded when members of the Pierce County SWAT team went in to arrest an assault suspect in a mobile home park near Spanaway. The 40-year-old assault suspect was killed when gunfire erupted during a SWAT operation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, which police said was a mobile home park in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South.

The suspect was being sought on a warrant for second-degree assault when the South Sound Gang Task Force found him Tuesday morning on the Pacific Avenue South property, said Wendy Haddow, public information officer for the Tacoma Police Department. Because of the suspect’s previous felony convictions, the task force asked the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for assistance in making the arrest, Haddow said.

The two wounded deputies were taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release issued on behalf of the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which will investigate the shooting.

Scaniffe, 45, is a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and is assigned to the Mountain Detachment. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 14 years and has been the team’s commander for the past year. He is married with a young daughter.

He was in stable condition.