A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy shot a 19-year-old suspect, leaving him seriously injured, after a pursuit Wednesday morning in Puyallup, authorities said.

Around 10:21 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and several armed robberies, a Sheriff’s Department blotter post said. The suspect was “considered to be armed and dangerous,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man rammed his car into other vehicles at 160th Street East and Canyon Road East in an attempt to flee, police said. He then got out of the vehicle and jumped on a motorcycle around 10:37 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s department.

Just seconds later, a Sheriff’s Department sergeant advised dispatch that “shots had been fired,” according to the blotter post. The agency did not say what led to the shooting or if the suspect fired any shots.

The man was shot once and immediately received medical aid, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, according to the blotter post. Additionally, a female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment, police said.

Advertising

No other injuries were reported.

Police found a gun at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, police said.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, a task force made up of multiple law enforcement agencies in the county, will conduct an investigation.