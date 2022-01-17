A Pierce County deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop near Puyallup Sunday night.

A deputy was called out to a traffic stop in the 13400 block of Canyon Road East at 10 p.m. and was notified by dispatchers of an armed passenger in the vehicle, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

A minute later, the deputy reported shots fired. A backseat passenger was declared dead at the scene, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team said in a news release Monday.

The deputy, as well as the driver and another passenger in the vehicle, were not injured, according to the release. The deputy was put on administrative leave.

Specific details about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. An independent investigation by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.