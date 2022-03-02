Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Third Avenue in downtown Seattle.

The shooting victim suffered a wound to the abdomen, according to a Seattle police tweet. Transit service has been rerouted off Third Avenue between Stewart and University streets, according to King County Metro.

No other details were immediately released.

The shooting happened four blocks from another shooting Sunday near Third and Pine Street that left one man dead. The shooting and other incidents of violence prompted city officials to say they plan to increase the presence of law enforcement in the area.

City officials said their strategy to address the longtime issues with violence will include a consistent law-enforcement presence along with an emphasis on making felony arrests. Other efforts include plans to renew business presence and foot traffic.

But many business owners have said it’s difficult to get foot traffic in an area that does not feel safe for customers or employees.

After Sunday’s deadly shooting, the owner of Piroshky Piroshky bakery said she planned to close out of concern for her employees and customers.

