The person shot by a State Patrol trooper during a traffic stop early Saturday near Wapato, Yakima County, is now stable at a hospital, according to the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Team.

The trooper initiated the traffic stop on Interstate 82 about 1 a.m., suspecting the driver was impaired, investigators said.

Authorities have not detailed the circumstances that led to the shooting, which left the person critically hurt. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person who was shot had been driving the car.

The injured person received medical attention at the site, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Neither the wounded person nor the trooper has yet been publicly identified.

The Special Investigation Team is reviewing the shooting.