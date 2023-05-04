A person was critically injured in a shooting early Thursday in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Multiple people called 911 shortly after midnight to report someone had been shot in the 1900 block of Second Avenue, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

Officers found someone on the ground with a gunshot wound and gave the person medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. Medics then took the person, who was in critical condition, to Harborview Medical Center, according to police.

Police did not find the suspect, according to the blotter post. The department did not share further information about the shooting or what led to it.

No other information was immediately available.

Seattle police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.