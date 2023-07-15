A person was killed during a drive-by shooting while King County Sheriff’s Office deputies were performing a wellness check early Saturday morning in Federal Way.

Officers were attempting to check on the person seen behind a property in the 3900 block of South 320th Street shortly before 3 a.m. when two vehicles sped off and two shots rang out. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Eric White said the person was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

Deputies followed the two vehicles but they got away. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon. Several businesses are located in the area of the shooting.