One person was shot Saturday morning near Lake City Way in northeast Seattle, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Lake City Way and Northeast 125th Street.

A 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

“Unknown what led up to the shooting,” said Detective Judinna Gulpan, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation briefly shut down all northbound lanes on Lake City Way, and all lanes on 125th Street between 30th and 35th avenues northeast.