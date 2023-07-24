A missing person was found dead in an abandoned commercial building that burned down Monday morning in the University District, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The building at 5512 University Way N.E. — the former home of Jet City Improv — caught fire shortly after 4 a.m. Bystanders told firefighters that a person had been seen on the roof of the building.

Firefighters searched the roof and the perimeter of the building but could not find anyone right away. They got the fire under control around 5 a.m., but could not immediately go inside because the roof had collapsed.

In the afternoon, firefighters worked with an excavator to search the building and found a body matching the description of the person seen on the roof.

No additional injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday night.