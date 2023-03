A person was found dead in Elliott Bay near Pier 66 on Saturday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews with the Fire Department were called to the 2000 block of Alaskan Way shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a water rescue. Shortly after 7 p.m., the department said the person died.

A fireboat is assisting four people on rocks under the pier, the department said on Twitter. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.