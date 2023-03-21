The person who died on Monday after a shooting involving several law enforcement officers died by suicide, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Tuesday.

Records show the 29-year-old went only by one name, Eucytus. The medical examiner ruled Eucytus’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

King County sheriff’s Detective David Easterly was hospitalized after the exchange of gunfire Monday morning at a Ballard apartment building while deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice. Easterly remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

All three deputies serving the notice fired shots, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the King County Independent Force Investigation Team. It’s standard procedure to have two or three deputies at civil proceedings such as servicing eviction notices.

