A person died in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood after driving off an overpass from the First Avenue South Bridge onto South Michigan Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Collision on S Michigan St west of East Marginal Way S blocking the WB lane. pic.twitter.com/A6g0N9OVI8 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 28, 2023

Emergency responders found the person deceased in their car. The Seattle Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.