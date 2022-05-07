Police are investigating after a car struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night in West Seattle.

Just after 10 p.m., authorities received calls of a collision in the 5400 block of California Avenue Southwest. Police found the man, and medics declared him dead at the scene. No other information on the victim was immediately released.

Police said witnesses told them three people were dropped off from a car on the west side of California Avenue Southwest. As the pedestrians crossed mid-block to the east side of the street, a driver heading north hit one of the pedestrians, according to police.

The motorist drove away, according to police, but returned and cooperated with investigators. Officers detected no signs of impairment, according to police.

The investigation continues.