A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in Everett, police said.

The man, in his 30s, was struck around 7:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Evergreen Way, which becomes Highway 99 to the south. He was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading north, said Everett Officer Ora Hamel.

The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with life-threatening injuries, Hamel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating.