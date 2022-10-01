Seattle police say a driver they believe was leaving the scene of a shooting struck and killed a 21-year-old pedestrian early Saturday in the University District.

Police received reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, the department said in an online post. Officers arrived and “received additional information stating that a vehicle had struck and killed a person a few blocks away,” the department said.

Nearby, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a “rescue extrication” at 16th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street around the same time.

The 21-year-old man who died was trapped under the vehicle, but investigators do not yet know where in the area he was hit, said police spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud.

The driver was not arrested. A traffic collision investigation and further information from the medical examiner will determine liability for the man’s death, Michaud said.

Police say they believe the driver was leaving the shooting scene because of “time and proximity. People saw the vehicle leaving the area,” Michaud said. But officers do not yet know whether the driver was associated with the shooting or “just happened to be in the area at the time,” he said.

So far, no injuries have been reported from the shooting and police have found few witnesses, Michaud said.