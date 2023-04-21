Police are investigating a Thursday night pedestrian death in Renton.

Officers were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. for a welfare check of a person in the right lane of the road in the 15200 block of Maple Valley Highway, the Renton Police Department said on Twitter.

The person has died, police said.

At 10:21 pm, we were dispatched for a welfare check of person in the right lane of the roadway @ the 15200 block of Maple Valley Hwy. Unfortunately, this person is deceased. This is being investigated as a pedestrian fatality. — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) April 21, 2023

The southbound lanes of Maple Valley Highway were closed while police were investigating. All lanes have reopened, police said at 2:45 a.m.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed a crash or noticed anything unusual around that time call the Renton Police Traffic Unit at 425-430-7544.