A man died after a collision on Highway 99 in Shoreline early Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 16700 block of Aurora Avenue North near North 167th Street shortly before 2 a.m. to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. M. Corbett Ford said.

Officers found the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, performing CPR on the pedestrian, a man in his 30s. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, the office said.

There is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, and no charges are pending. The driver is cooperating with investigators, Ford said.

The Sheriff’s Office major accident response and reconstruction unit is investigating.

The crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North between North 165th Street and North 170th Street. The scene is clear and the streets have reopened.