A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Marysville Wednesday morning, according to the State Patrol.

The collision was on northbound I-5 at Highway 529, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, which posted about the crash on the platform X at 8:25 a.m.

As of 9:20 a.m., the two right lanes were blocked while troopers investigate, WSDOT said.

State Patrol, Marysville police, WSDOT and medical aid responders were at the scene.

An estimated 745 people died on Washington roads in 2022, the highest number in more than 30 years.