A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in Everett early Wednesday, according to the Everett Police Department.

Northbound Evergreen Way is closed from Olivia Park to 100th Street Southwest while police investigate. Detectives will be at the crash site investigating for a few hours, the department said on Twitter around 5:15 a.m.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

An estimated 745 people died on Washington roads in 2022, the highest number in more than 30 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.