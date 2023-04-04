A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines due to a two-vehicle collision, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Highway South. The pedestrian died at the scene.

As the Police Department’s Major Collision Team investigated, all northbound lanes of Pacific Highway South at South 220th Street were closed and were not expected to open for some time.

Additional information about the pedestrian’s identity was not immediately available.

Drivers should find alternate routes, authorities say. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-870-6871 or phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.