An 87-year-old pedestrian was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center’s intensive care unit after being struck by a car in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The call about the woman being hit at Valley Street and Fourth Avenue North came in at 1 p.m., and Seattle police were on the scene in five minutes, according to a department spokesperson. Police did not provide details about what may have led to the woman being injured.

The driver was arrested at the scene, police said, “following the DUI investigation.”

The investigation into the crash is continuing.