A hit-and-run driver critically injured an 80-year-old pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to a Seattle police blotter post.

Calls came in around 4:45 p.m. for a hit-and-run collision on East Madison Street at East Denny Way between the vehicle and the 80-year-old woman, who police say was “possibly a pedestrian or bicyclist.”

Collision on E Madison St at E Denny Way blocking all WB and NB lanes. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/3wb2CCHCea — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 6, 2023

Witnesses reported the woman was using a crosswalk to cross East Madison Street when the driver of a black van struck her, according to police. The motorist was turning from northbound 22nd Avenue to westbound East Madison Street, and was last seen continuing that direction, police say.

Citizens performed CPR on her, assisted by an off-duty Seattle police officer who happened to be close. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the woman at the scene and then transported her to Harborview Medical Center. As of 6:25 p.m., the woman was still in critical condition, according to a Harborview spokesperson.

Members of the Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad were investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.