An 18-year-old driver crashed into a tree in Kent over the weekend, killing his passenger and seriously injuring himself, authorities said.

Kent Police Department investigators found that the driver may have been intoxicated, according to a Monday news release.

Officers and firefighters were sent to West Smith Street shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after a security guard called in the crash, police said.

Firefighters removed the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, from the car and immediately began lifesaving measures, police said. She died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, according to police. Neither he nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The department’s traffic unit is still investigating what led to the crash.