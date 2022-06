MEDFORD, Ore. — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who fled from a vehicle stop and was shot with a stun gun while standing in a creek.

The lawsuit says two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf on June 21, 2021, The Oregonian reported. The suit says that caused him to fall into the water and hit his head on a rock, knocking him unconscious.

Police initially had stopped a car in which Wolf was riding. Wolf ran as police tried to arrest him on a parole violation warrant.

The suit alleges the officers should have known that Wolf’s position standing in a creek with a rocky bottom would lead to injury when a stun gun was used.

Aaron Prunty, Eagle Point’s city administrator, said he hadn’t read the suit and couldn’t comment.

Attorney David J. Linthorst said Wolf floated face down in the water for at least a minute before officers could get to him.

Wolf, 33, was hospitalized for a concussion and lung damage, Linthorst said.

The suit, filed this week in a Medford federal court, seeks unspecified damages for Wolf’s injuries, medical costs and his pain and suffering.

Wolf’s “mere flight” from an officer wasn’t sufficient justification to use a stun gun to stop him, Linthorst argues.