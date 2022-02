One person was reportedly shot during a bank robbery on First Avenue South in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Friday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter, Seattle police asked people to stay clear of the area just south of South Holgate Street.

One person reportedly shot in bank robbery in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South. Please avoid the area as police investigate. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 11, 2022

Police did not immediately say whether the wounded person was a bank employee, civilian, the alleged robber or someone else. Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.