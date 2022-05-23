SKYWAY — Deputies have launched an investigation after a burglary attempt ended with a fatal shooting in south King County on Monday morning.

Police received a call shortly after 3 a.m. from a homeowner saying an intruder broke into their house in Skyway, KOMO-TV reported. The homeowner interrupted the burglar, according to reports.

One person was dead with a gunshot wound, but deputies were not immediately sure of the identity of the person killed at the home, located on 80th Avenue South between South 124th and 125th streets. The home borders Dimmitt Middle School.