Officers responded to a shooting that left one person dead in the 2000 block of South Benson Road around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Renton Police Department.

Arriving medics treated one person who died shortly after, police said. Police did not immediately provide details about the suspect or what led to the incident.

Police are asking witnesses and people with information about the incident to call 911 and reference Case #22-425/sh.

Check back for updates.