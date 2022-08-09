Seattle police arrested one person after firefighters extinguished four intentionally-started fires in the Central District on Monday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The four fires were set between 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Monday, the fire department said. The department shared an interactive map of the fire locations online.

No injuries were reported.

On 37th Avenue, fires were set using stacked and chopped firewood, patio furniture and a propane grill outside the front and rear entrances of the home, the department said.

On 31st Avenue, fires were set outside two homes, according to the fire department. One involved combustible materials at the rear of the home and the other involved patio furniture near the front entrance.

On 30th Avenue, patio cushions stacked next to the rear of the home were set on fire, the department said.

Following these fires, the department shared these tips to reduce the chance of this kind of arson:

OUTSIDE:

Clean up wastepaper, grasses, weeds, litter and anything else that can burn from around buildings.

Clear carport areas of all combustibles.

Keep dumpsters, recycling bins and yard waste containers at least five feet away from walls and roof eave lines. Keep them in a secured area, if possible, and avoid letting them become overfilled.

Place locks on commercial dumpsters or keep them in secured area. Locks may be available through your contracted service provider. Use only metal or metal-lined receptacles. (Residential customers can call Seattle Public Utilities at (206) 684-7665 to arrange for delivery and installation of locks for recycling and garbage containers.)

Trim shrubbery from doors and windows to improve visibility.

Install motion-sensor exterior lights or consider leaving lights on.

Secure gas grills or disconnect the propane tank and place it inside your garage.

INSIDE: