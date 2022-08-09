Seattle police arrested one person after firefighters extinguished four intentionally-started fires in the Central District on Monday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The four fires were set between 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Monday. One fire was set in the 600 block of 37th Avenue, two in the 500 block of 31st Avenue and one in the 500 block of 30th Avenue, the fire department said. The department shared an interactive map of the fire locations online.

No injuries were reported.

“All of the fires happened at the front or rear entrances of the homes, and involved nearby combustible materials such as chopped firewood, patio furniture, trash bins and propane grills,” the fire department said.

Following these fires, the department recommends the following to reduce the chance of this kind of arson:

OUTSIDE:

Clean up wastepaper, grasses, weeds, litter and anything else that can burn from around buildings.

Clear carport areas of all combustibles.

Keep dumpsters, recycling bins and yard waste containers at least five feet away from walls and roof eave lines. Keep them in a secured area, if possible, and avoid letting them become overfilled.

Place locks on commercial dumpsters or keep them in secured area. Locks may be available through your contracted service provider. Use only metal or metal-lined receptacles. (Residential customers can call Seattle Public Utilities at (206) 684-7665 to arrange for delivery and installation of locks for recycling and garbage containers.)

Trim shrubbery from doors and windows to improve visibility.

Install motion-sensor exterior lights or consider leaving lights on.

Secure gas grills or disconnect the propane tank and place it inside your garage.

INSIDE: