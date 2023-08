A person was killed in Renton on Wednesday evening, according to the Renton Police Department.

Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of a female lying in front of a residence in the 11800 block of Southeast 188th Street, the department said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Officers arrived and found her dead. Her injuries indicated that her death was a homicide, police said.

Police did not specify what injuries the woman had.

A suspect is in custody, police said.